There’s something about melodic bass that is absolutely timeless. Melody has always been at the center of music, though I suppose if you’re a riddim die hard, you don’t care too much about it; bass music, on the other hand, has been a staple of EDM for nearly two decades, pushing harder bass sounds and punchier drums in the mix, whether it’s trap, hardstyle, dubstep, or whatever else.

Not only due to its timeless nature, but “Release Me,” the new collaboration from OMAS and Dani King, is stunningly beautiful. Leading into the drop with some drums that might lead you to believe you’re about to hear some trap, it drops gracefully into some liquid-style bass music with Dani’s vocals soaring atop. As it moves into the second drop, the bass truly comes in, and a lot harder this time.

It’s as if the pleas to be released in the song’s first section aren’t heeded, and they’re intensified in the refrain. It’s an excellent use of the duality and repetition in the song and it keeps bringing me back again and again for that natural build.

“Release Me” is out now on Killabite, check it out below!