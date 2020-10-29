While we wait for the release of Nurture, unsure if actually will come out before the end of the year, Porter Robinson has still treated us with an update to his running cherished music playlist. Filled with music that he, you know, cherishes, 20 new songs grace the list for an invaluable cosign.

Wavedash’s new single “Dummo Loop” gets the top spot, with other singles from Mat Zo, Hakushi Hasegawa, Anamanaguchi, James Ivy, Mura Masa, and more rounding out the 64-track, 4h20m playlist.

i updated my cherished music playlist with 20 new songs to help you through a hard time.https://t.co/q6iVmpOz2Z pic.twitter.com/PdsUeAP3uu — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) October 28, 2020

Check out the playlist from Porter Robinson below and get your serotonin for the day.