Ty Dolla $ign dropped his massive, third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Now, is the latest artist to host NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. Along with his band of frequent collaborators, Ty Dolla $ign also enlisted Skrillex in the jam session.

Unlike previous Tiny Desk Concerts where the hosting band/artist performs at a desk in the offices of NPR, the recent string of installments in the series take place at the hosting artist’s studio or home. However, the spirit of the show’s intimate, stripped-down sets are still maintained in these Tiny Desk (home) Concerts. The episode kicks of with the song “Temptations” off the new Ty Dolla $ign album. The song is produced by Skrillex and happens to have his only guitar performance throughout the episode. From there, Ty Dolla sings and plays midi controller between a variety of his own songs and revamped versions of songs he’s been featured on. Meanwhile, Skrillex hangs back mixing and DJing in the background. The set closes with Ty Dolla picking up and playing guitar on an album cut from Featuring titled “Your Turn.”

Between new songs such as “Ego Death” and older songs such as “Paranoid,” this new episode of Tiny Desk Concert is a nice fifteen-minute set of jazz, R&B, hip-hop, rock, and house music. Ty Dolla $ign explores his catalogue with music that shows his performative prowess and songwriting sensibilities in a tranquil and vibey concert.

Check out the full set list and click on the time signatures to skip to any of the performances. Or check out the full performance below.

Set List:

“Temptations” – 0:00

“Something New” – 2:04

“Or Nah” – 3:45

“Paranoid” – 4:56

“Ego Death” – 7:16

“Your Turn” – 10:26

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images