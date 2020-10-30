Trap is a long way from its heyday around 2013-2015, but some artists are managing to keep the high energy, laidback vibes of the genre alive. Among them, RL Grime stands as a stalwart king of the genre, consistently putting out creative new music and, along with everything else, putting out his annual Halloween mix.

Like years past, he picks different artists or celebrities to do the introduction. This year it was T-PAIN, who we guessed was doing something with RL after this tweet a little while ago.

This year’s mix was premiered last night on his label’s, Sable Valley, Twitch channel, complete with an insane visual accompaniment. But if you missed that, worry not, because the whole thing has been uploaded to YouTube in all its stately splendor.

The mix has a variety of IDs in addition to fan favorites, from the likes of Hex Cougar x Heimanu, Skeler, Deadcrow, Cozway x Rossy, Holly, Juelz, and of course the man himself. Check out the full tracklist here.

Listen to the full mix below!

Photo via Rukes.com