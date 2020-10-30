Back in May, San Holo played Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky live stream, and in his set played some glorious edits of “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes and “Crank That” from Soulja Boy. Since these are such huge tracks, it was unlikely they were ever going to be released — but, as with any live edit teasers like these, fans waited.

Finally, with seemingly no impetus, those songs are now available for free download along with an additional remix of Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari.”

The Ocean remix appeared on San’s bootleg account, sorry not sorry. Only that remix was uploaded, probably to lessen the chances of even more strikes should copyright holders be feeling extra feisty. The other remixes are stashed in a download link in the description, which you can find here.

Photo via Rukes.com