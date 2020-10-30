Avicii played a part in Cam‘s new release “The Otherside,” for her album of the same name. The song, literally years in the making, credits Tim Bergling and a handful of other writers and producers.

Cam previously revealed during the 2020 ACM Awards, via radio.com, “I got to co-write with Avicii before he passed away on this incredible song that I’m obsessed with.”

“I felt I had to get this right for his tastes, for how much of a perfectionist he was, and also just for his family and his legacy,” she added. “I’m so proud of how it came together.”

In another interview with Rolling Stone, Cam described their writing session as “difficult” and Avicii, as a “creative genius who didn’t settle.”

This is the singer’s first album in 5 years, and “The Otherside” is most definitely a standout. Regardless if you’re a country fan, a dance music fan, or both, the quality heard here is top notch.

Cam – “The Otherside”

Photo via Sean Eriksson