In 2020, DJ Mag‘s Top 100 DJs announcement couldn’t have come at a worse time. Just as EDM Twitter exploded with excitement for President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory yesterday, the annual list’s rollout began, getting lost in the shuffle.

While the Top 100 DJs list experienced some pivotal changes this year — including more women than ever, new entries galore, and significant movement within the Top 10 — most DJs on our timeline didn’t seem to care. Perhaps that can be contributed to the poor or simply unlucky timing, but maybe there’s something more to it all.

MORE: Breaking Down The 2020 DJ Mag Top 100

While the new reigning No. 1 DJ David Guetta and many of those honored on the list expressed excitement and gratitude, others like Jauz, Illenium (who made the list, mind you), Deorro, Chris Lorenzo, Habstrakt, Luca Lush and more weighed in with some banter.

Most of these tweets, whether meant to be taken seriously or not, challenge the list’s integrity and question why it’s even still a thing. That by no means devalues the accomplishments those in the Top 100 DJs have achieved, but the commentary is interesting to say the least.

Reporting from Your EDM’s perspective, every year the list has garnered its own share of “WHO CARES?!” comments, but this year the remarks hit different.

Thoughts?

EDM Reacts to DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2020

From the bottom of my heart ❤️ Thank you so much for voted me #1 Dj this year.

I couldn't have wished for a better birthday gift 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/qnjzRgytlv — David Guetta (@davidguetta) November 7, 2020

Thank you all so so much!!! 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ honored to be #9 in the @DJmag top 100. I’m coming strong for u all for some big tunes for 2021! Lesss gooooo pic.twitter.com/1oJiK6o3sZ — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) November 7, 2020

I WON DJ MAG, BY A LOT — Deorro (@Deorro) November 7, 2020

If it wasn’t for all the illegal votes I would have won the Dj mag top 100 — Chris Lorenzo (@Lorenzosbeats) November 7, 2020

Man what an ironic ass day/week for DJ Mag results to happen 😂😂😂😂😂😂 absolute gold — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) November 7, 2020

YourEDM has projected Wooli as DJMag #1 DJ I HAVE WON THIS COMPETITION — 🐘 Briddim Boy 🐘 (@woolimusic) November 7, 2020

Ughhh I thought 2020 was getting better but now DJMAG is happening again 🙄🗑 — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) November 7, 2020

i don’t ever want to be a top 100 dj im a producer — slushii (@SlushiiMusic) November 7, 2020

I actually won DJ mag top 100 guys stop counting — le H (@habstrakt) November 7, 2020

71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for DJ MAG top 100! — ʟᴜᴄᴀ ʟᴜsʜ (@LUCALUSH) November 7, 2020

I claim ourselves DJ Mag’s top DJ. You can stop counting votes. We already won, we’re the world’s top DJ. Thanks everyone for your support — autografmusic (@AutografMusic) November 4, 2020

why is top 100 DJs still a thing ? — TISOKI (@tisoki) November 7, 2020

It’s a fraud! I win the DJ MAG list by a lot! This is an absolute disgrace for the DJ community!#fakenews — Myon (@MyonMuzik) November 7, 2020

I know a lot about dance music but who are some of these acts on the DJ Mag poll? — Dave Dresden (100%) (@davedresden) November 7, 2020