The first Friday of November has gifted us with a plethora of fun new singles a new compilation from Disciple and a new EP from Rome in Silver and so much more. This week we have compiled 20+ records of the best new electronic music from various artists across the world and genre-spectrum. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

Californian native Rome in Silver released a brand new EP titled Forever Flame on Monstercat. The projects features collaborations with Tails, Beach Season, Chæ, and yasaquarius.

Belgian producer LIHO and wonk wunderkind Shöckface team up for a melodic future trap collaboration titled ‘im afraid to be sober’ on Lowly Palace.

The Disicple team rounded up all of the heaviest producers and are back to present the Disciple Alliance Volume 6 compilation. Names like Virtual Riot, Dodge & Fuski, 12th Planet, Eliminate, Modestep and many others make an appearance.

Newcomer Papa Khan released a 4 track EP titled the Blossom EP on Marshmello’s new imprint record label Joytime Collective. The EP stays true to the bouncy trap sound Marshmello has brought to prominence over the past couple years.

ZHU and 24kGoldn team up for one ZHU’s heavier records titled, “I Admit It.” ZHU takes 24kGoldn’s voice and distorts it while layering gritty saw synths throughout the record.