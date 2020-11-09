Plenty of artists have invested in their own brand of liquors — Richie Hawtin has his ENTER.Sake, Paul Oakenfold has

Perfectomundo Tequila, The Chainsmokers have Jaja Tequila. Now, Tomorrowland itself is getting into the game with their own sparkling wine variety, Solo Vida.

“The sparkling wine comes in a stunningly designed, one of a kind bottle, a real piece of art which took 2 years in the making to create. A true form of craftsmanship, heritage and authenticity, making it perfect for celebrating life and sharing magical moments of happiness and joy with friends and family.”

Solo Vida is the result of combining 4 grape varieties: Chardonnay, Macabeo, Xarel·lo and Parellada – all of them come from old vineyards that guarantee the excellence of their fruits and complement each other to result in a sparkling wine with its own personality.

Solo Vida will be available soon on tomorrowland.com.