It’s a “great day for humanity” as Pfizer has reportedly discovered a vaccine to fight COVID-19 that’s over 90% effective. Early test results are in and, so far, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE have found no glaring safety issues.

If the U.S. approves emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine this month, pending full trial results, it could be authorized and regulated as soon as December. Upon approval, all Americans (insured or not) would be provided with this vaccine for free.

According to Reuters, Pfizer and BioNTech have agreed to a $1.95 billion contract with the U.S. for 100 million vaccine doses as soon as this year. Plus, supply agreements with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive, Albert Bourla, said in a statement. “We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”

President-elect Joe Biden weighed in on the “excellent” news, but said people must continue to wear face masks, social distance, and take other safety measures well into 2021. Read below.

Statement by President-elect Biden on Pfizer's vaccine progress: pic.twitter.com/eOiLZnqO8N — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 9, 2020

Source: Reuters