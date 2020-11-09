YG and Nipsey Hussle‘s track “FDT” (which stands for “Fuck Donald Trump“) has become a post-presidency anthem.

On the day Joe Biden was named President-elect of the United States, “FDT” experienced a major boost in sales and streams. The song hit number one as sales tripled, and streams quadrupled. According to KTLA, the song could also be heard blasting through the city of Los Angeles from cars and street corners.

Back in 2016, YG revealed to Rolling Stone: “The Secret Service started calling in about the song…”

“The song didn’t release through Def Jam; we just leaked it. So then, weeks passed. I’m turning in my album and the song was — It’s goin’ crazy. I saw that and I’m like, ‘Damn. I need to put this on the album.’ We had to censor damn near a big part of the song. But I did it because the record was important. I’m like, ‘Man, this shit got to be on the album. Fuck it.'”

Hear the song from YG and the late Nipsey Hussle below.

YG & Nipsey Hussle – “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)”

Sources: Billboard, Rolling Stone | Photo via Gage Skidmore