Mac Miller may have passed away over two years ago, but his memory lives in our minds and hearts rent free. In spite of the time, Ganja White Night have clearly been feeling some type of way about the late legend as they dropped a new tribute mashup between their own “Champagne” and Mac’s “Blue World,” off his posthumous album Circles.

After listening to both tracks individually, it feels as if this mashup was destined to happen eventually. The sounds, the vibes, the feelings match up perfectly, and GWN absolutely do justice to Mac’s memory in this beautiful combination of worlds.

Check it out below.