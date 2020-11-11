Production wizard Amon Tobin has again teamed up with Dutch composer and producer Thijs de Vlieger (aka Thys) of Noisia, with their cinematic Ithaca EP due to drop on November 20. The fractal five-track offering is an odyssey into the unknown, carefully constructed, intricately layered and arranged with purity of intent. Its expansive, textural soundscapes capture the best of both worlds – glacial majesty and a complex drone substratum that resonates deeply. Ithaca follows the pair’s beautiful Ghostcards EP, which was released back in April. Thys had this to say on first offering ‘Departure:’

“‘Ithaca’ is a five track EP structured around a 20 year voyage, and ‘Departure’ is the first track on the EP that sets off the journey. The EP was written in multiple sessions in San Francisco and LA over a time span of eight years. It is quite dark in tone, but I think it also shows clearly that we had a lot of fun writing this material, obsessing over sounds, melodies and mixing synthetic, organic, orchestral and vocal textures (mostly our own vocals!)”

Written at Amon’s studio in LA and finished and mastered at Thijs’ studio in Groningen, ‘Ithaca’ is an unnerving feast for the ears with a distinct curative vibe. A thought-provoking collection of tracks that ebb and flow with intention and force, the pairs discreet use of textural elements coalesce to sustain a deeply introspective and nostalgic mood. It makes for a wholly immersive and atmospheric experience, delivered by two artists at the top of their creative game.

Listen to the first track, “Departure,” below.