Good morning, especially to Tiësto and his wife Annika Backes-Verwest on the arrival of their newborn baby daughter, Viola Margreet.

The two announced the birth of their daughter early this morning and she’s absolutely beautiful! Are we looking at EDM’s next big DJ? Her parents will probably support her no matter what path she chooses, but it would certainly be cool to see her carry on the family name.

Congrats to the couple on this momentous occasion!