SoundCloud is rolling out artist verification for the first time ever!

The community has grown accustomed to the orange checkmarks, which for a long time were as official as anyone could get. Moving forward, the orange star now signals a SoundCloud Pro account and blue checkmarks verify established acts.

The rollout has already begun with verified artists including Billie Eilish (see here), Wiz Khalifa and Trippie Redd. SoundCloud says these artists have been engaged with the platform since day one of their careers.

To get your profile verified, your account must fulfill the following requirements:

It represents a well-known and/or highly searched for artist, collective, DJ, label, curator or podcaster

It must be the unique presence of an artist, collective, DJ, label, curator or podcaster

It doesn’t contain any misleading information and adheres to our terms of use

It must have a bio, profile photo and at least one track uploaded

“We’re doing this to help well-known artists stand out and maintain their authenticity,” SoundCloud explains, “and to help listeners identify these artists more easily.”

Read more on SoundCloud profile verification here.

