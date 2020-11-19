A year ago, nearly to the day, Rezz and Drezo spoke on Twitter about a collaboration they had planned. Though Drezo’s original tweet is gone, Rezz’s remains and the fruit of that collaboration has finally appeared.

Yesterday, Drezo finally posted a clip of the demonic collaboration. It’s unclear how close it is to being finished, or even what it will be called — the track title on Ableton is just “ID” in the clip he shared.

But rest assured, it exists! And we want to hear the rest of it ASAP.

Stay tuned for more info on this exciting project!

Photo via Rukes.com