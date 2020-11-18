Like every other festival in 2020, Ultra Music Festival did not go ahead as planned this past March. Unlike most others, it was really the first major festival affected by the novel coronavirus. And with only a matter of weeks before its event, it must have been a crushing blow to the industry and the festival promoters, Event Entertainment Group.

Beyond the financial hit from missing out on millions from ticket and merch sales, they had already invested nearly $800,000 via a down deposit on constructing the stages with AG Production Services, Inc. Now, Ultra has filed a suit against AG Production in an attempt to recoup its deposit, which the festival says is covered by the force majeure clause in their contract.

Ultra put down a $$798,808.50 deposit on a nearly $1.6 million contract ahead of the festival. But when it was cancelled on March 4, 16 days ahead of the festival, AG Productions did not return the deposit.

According to EDM Tunes, “AG Events told Ultra they had already spent all of the money on payroll, rental gear, trucking, hotel costs, and travel costs. Ultra disputes the travel, hotel, and trucking costs because AG’s people and equipment never came to Miami.”

Ultra is currently scheduled to take place March 26-28, 2021. It’s unclear at this time if that event will still take place due to still-present dangers around COVID-19, or if AG Production will handle the staging.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra Music Festival