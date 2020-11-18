Last week, Tomorrowland shared the exciting lineup for the follow up to its first virtual festival earlier this year. Going down on New Year’s Eve, this can easily give your (socially distanced) holiday festivities a new breath of life with sets from Maceo Plex, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Boys Noize, Netsky, Da Tweekaz, Sub Zero Project, or anyone else you’re into!
Tickets are available now to purchase on three different tiers, with the least expensive priced at only $24. If you want to splurge for the $59 Home Celebration Pass, you get four passes to relive all sets on demand from January 1 until January 14.
If you want to check out what you missed earlier this year, check out the recap below!
ATMOSPHERE
- Artbat
- Camelphat
- Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn
- Maceo Plex
- Meduza
MELODIA
- Armin van Buuren
- Charlotte de Witte
- David Guetta
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- Jack Back
- Lost Frequencies
- Major Lazer
- Martin Garrix
PLANAXIS
- Boys Noize
- Diplo
- DJ Snoopadelic
- Duck Sauce
- Netsky
- Tchami
PULSE
- Brennan Heart presents I AM HARDSTYLE feat. Villain, Ran-D and Wildstylez
- Coone – Album Showcase
- D-Block & S-te-Fan
- Da Tweekaz
- Sub Zero Project