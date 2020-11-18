Last week, Tomorrowland shared the exciting lineup for the follow up to its first virtual festival earlier this year. Going down on New Year’s Eve, this can easily give your (socially distanced) holiday festivities a new breath of life with sets from Maceo Plex, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Boys Noize, Netsky, Da Tweekaz, Sub Zero Project, or anyone else you’re into!

Tickets are available now to purchase on three different tiers, with the least expensive priced at only $24. If you want to splurge for the $59 Home Celebration Pass, you get four passes to relive all sets on demand from January 1 until January 14.

If you want to check out what you missed earlier this year, check out the recap below!

ATMOSPHERE

Artbat

Camelphat

Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn

Maceo Plex

Meduza

MELODIA

Armin van Buuren

Charlotte de Witte

David Guetta

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Jack Back

Lost Frequencies

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

PLANAXIS

Boys Noize

Diplo

DJ Snoopadelic

Duck Sauce

Netsky

Tchami

PULSE