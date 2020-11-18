UK nightclubs could become “extinct” due to restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

The harsh reality is — the nation’s nightclub sector, which once consisted of over 1,400 establishments, is “reducing daily.” The NTIA says business owners with lack of government support are losing properties and being forced to walk away with debts they’re unable to pay back.

CEO of the NTIA, Michael Kill, issued a statement this week — “without a roadmap for reopening and with growing financial pressures from dwindling cash reserves, commercial rent and loan debt, many are being forced to close the doors and hand the keys back.”

He said: “We are a world leader in electronic music and UK clubs have been a breeding ground for contemporary music talent events and DJs for decades. Nightclubs have made a huge contribution to our culture sector and are renowned globally.”

Kill also called for action: “The Government needs to support nightclubs with a robust financial package which is tailored to support businesses that have been closed since March. We need a roadmap or a direction of travel so that businesses can plan financially and communicate with their workforce, and we need a solution for commercial rent, as many are already overburdened with debt.”

The UK recently launched its Culture Recovery Fund, but many major clubs were denied (including Printworks, Egg London, Studio 338, Oval Spaces and The Pickle Factory). Other initiatives have popped up including the NTIA’s own #SaveNightlife fund — learn more here.

Sources: Mixmag, The Drinks Business