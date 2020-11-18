The world’s top DJs, just like the rest of us, have been spending lots of time at home. But that’s not such a bad thing when you have an extraordinary pad for entertaining and making music.

A new feature from Variety lists five stunning homes from the world’s top DJs — in this case, Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, and Diplo. From Malibu to Las Vegas to Miami beach, these DJs are living large.

See specs below and photos here.

Calvin Harris

Location: Beverly Hills, California

Year purchased: 2014

Price tag: $15 million

Features: 10 bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, 18,000 square feet, home studio

Steve Aoki

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Year purchased: 2014

Price tag: $2.8 million + $5 million for Aoki’s Playhouse

Features: recording studio, gymnastics room including foam pit and trampoline, swimming pool

David Guetta

Location: Miami Beach, Florida

Year purchased: 2015

Price tag: $9.5 million

Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, condo living

*Secondary home and recording studio in Ibiza

Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers

Location: Los Angeles, California

Year purchased: 2018

Price tag: $12 million

Features: 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, home theater, wet bars, entertainment lounges

Diplo

Location: Malibu, California

Year purchased: 2020

Price tag: $13.2 million

Features: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, swimming pool, gym, guest house, located near private beach

Source: Variety