The world’s top DJs, just like the rest of us, have been spending lots of time at home. But that’s not such a bad thing when you have an extraordinary pad for entertaining and making music.
A new feature from Variety lists five stunning homes from the world’s top DJs — in this case, Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, and Diplo. From Malibu to Las Vegas to Miami beach, these DJs are living large.
See specs below and photos here.
Calvin Harris
Location: Beverly Hills, California
Year purchased: 2014
Price tag: $15 million
Features: 10 bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, 18,000 square feet, home studio
Steve Aoki
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Year purchased: 2014
Price tag: $2.8 million + $5 million for Aoki’s Playhouse
Features: recording studio, gymnastics room including foam pit and trampoline, swimming pool
David Guetta
Location: Miami Beach, Florida
Year purchased: 2015
Price tag: $9.5 million
Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, condo living
*Secondary home and recording studio in Ibiza
Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers
Location: Los Angeles, California
Year purchased: 2018
Price tag: $12 million
Features: 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, home theater, wet bars, entertainment lounges
Diplo
Location: Malibu, California
Year purchased: 2020
Price tag: $13.2 million
Features: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, swimming pool, gym, guest house, located near private beach
Source: Variety