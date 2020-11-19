As we wait for the official release of one of the most-anticipated games of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, game studio CD PROJEKT RED in partnership with Lakeshore Records has announced the official soundtrack featuring music heard on the in-game radio stations in the world of Cyberpunk.

The soundtrack sees artists taking on fictional personas of themselves as if they’re making music in the year 2077. Volumes 1 and 2 of the soundtrack feature Run The Jewels, Grimes, SOPHIE, HEALTH, Nina Kraviz, Rosa Walton (of Let’s Eat Grandma), Rat Boy, Converge, Raney Shockne, Gazelle Twin and more with music made specifically for the game. Both volumes are available for pre-save / pre-order today with Vol. 1 available worldwide on December 11th, and Vol. 2 available December 18th. Fans will receive one instant grat track per volume as, “No Save Point” by Run The Jewels (aka Yankee and the Brave) and “Hole In The Sun (feat. COS & Conway)” by Raney Shockne (aka Point Break Candy) with pre-orders of the soundtrack at applicable digital music services.

Last week Run The Jewels revealed “No Save Point” and debuted the music video during their performance on Adult Swim Festival’s livestream, watch the video below.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release worldwide on December 10th on PC, Xbox One and Series S / X, Playstation 4 and 5, and Google Stadia.

Radio Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. “No Save Point” – Run The Jewels (in-game artist – Yankee and the Brave)

02. “BM” – SOPHIE & Shygirl (in-game artist – Clockwork Venus)

03. “Kill Kill” – Le Destroy (in-game artist – The Bait)

04. “Metamorphosis” – Yugen Blakrok (in-game artist – Gorgon Madonna)

05. “Dinero” (feat. Cerbeus) – Konrad OldMoney (in-game artist – 7 Facas)

06. “When It’s War” – Deadly Hunta & Maro Music (in-game artist – Footage Missing)

07. “Night City Aliens” – The Armed (in-game artist – Homeschool Dropouts)

08. “I Won’t Let You Go” – Converge (in-game artist – Shattered Void)

09. “Friday Night Fire Fight” – Aligns (in-game artist – Rubicones)

10. “Adaptive Manipulator” – Tomb Mold (in-game artist – Bacillus)

11. “Selva Pulsátil” – Deafkids (in-game artist – Tainted Overlord)

Radio Vol. 2 Tracklist:

01. “PonPon Shit” – Namakopuri (in-game artist – Us Cracks)

02. “Delicate Weapon” – Grimes (in-game artist – Lizzy Wizzy)

03. “Who’s Ready for Tomorrow” – Rat Boy (in-game artist – IBDY)

04. “Major Crimes” – HEALTH (in-game artist – Window Weather)

05. “I Really Want to Stay At Your House” – Rosa Walton (of Let’s Eat Grandma) (in-game artist –

Hallie Coggins)

06. “Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today” – Nina Kraviz (in-game artist – Bara Nova)

07. “Hole In The Sun” (feat. COS & Conway) – Raney Shockne (in-game artist – Point Break

Candy)

08. “History” – Gazelle Twin (in-game artist – Trash Generation)

09. “On My Way to Hell” – Połoz (in-game artist – Tinnitus)