Rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) testing kits are hitting the market and they could change the way people test at home or before going out to public spaces, including concert venues.

Swallow Events is behind a new kit specially designed for the live events industry. This is first company to offer its rapid testing service to organizers in the UK and across the world. The process involves 15-minute “pop up” testing (99.68% specificity) done by government-approved healthcare professionals.

With the ability to test for COVID-19 on site, with results in just minutes, comes the possibility of large-scale events returning once again. The major turn-off for smaller events being cost, as testing kits start at £13 a pop with a minimum 100 units.

Founder and Managing Director of Swallow Events, Oli Thomas, calls the testing kit a “game changer.”

His full statement reads:

The events industry has been forgotten and devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although a common misconception, events have actually been allowed to take place in the UK in 2020. The guidelines regarding them, however, are unclear, with the ultimate decision often based on a single person’s opinion at local authority level.

There are instances of events receiving approval and licences granted, only for them then to be revoked at the last minute, which only serves to further fuel financial problems and job losses to the industry. With this in mind we are very proud to announce we are the first events company in the UK to offer an on-site rapid testing service for COVID-19 in as little as 15 minutes, which, we believe, is a complete game changer.

Swallow Events also offers consulting services for enabling events in various sectors in line with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). More info here.

Source: DJ Mag | More info: Swallow Events