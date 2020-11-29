Back in August, events promoter ReUnite drew massive anger from the EDM and events community for throwing a full-on desert rave in the midst of the pandemic. Rumors of masquerading as a BLM protest and someone dying at the event also spread, only fueling the fire of people’s anger.

Last night, ReUnite once again thwarted COVID lockdown rules with another event, again run by a man named Rick Silver. This iteration’s event hasn’t received the same ire as the last one, either since most people don’t know about it yet, or people have just become tired of quarantine. (As we all understandably have.)

But as the events industry prepares to possibly reopen some time next year, provided there’s an effective vaccine, appropriate social distancing rules, rapid testing, etc., events like these that are more likely to spread the virus give government officials less reason to actually trust anyone to follow guidelines.

From the stories posted to Instagram (below), which is audacious in and of itself, it appears hundreds of people attended the event, all without masks or any sort of social distancing. As tired as we all are of quarantine, gatherings like this only serve to continue and push it further into the future.

The United States is currently experiencing a massive spike in COVID cases following Halloween weekend, and with Thanksgiving just behind us and Christmas and New Year’s on the way, right now is the worst time for this sort of event.