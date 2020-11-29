Skrillex x Avril Lavigne? Yes, please!

When the producer appeared on the pop/punk sensation’s Instagram story last week, fans jumped right to “collab.” Sure, maybe they linked up to skateboard or simply hang out… but even though they don’t appear to be in the studio, it’s hard to wrap our heads around them getting together and not making music.

Just this year alone, Skrillex has been spotted in studio with with Mike Einziger of Incubus, Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys, Scott Storch, and Ross Robinson, who’s produced music for Korn, Slipknot, Suicide Silence, Limp Bizkit, Tech N9ne — and From First To Last.

Although we can’t be sure this potential collab is 100% happening, or any percentage happening for that matter, we’re going to do our best to help wish this into existence. Skrillex x Avril Lavigne is by far our favorite rumor of 2020.

Check out the video below… Thoughts?

Skrillex x Avril Lavigne