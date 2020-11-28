Following the sudden and tragic news of i_o‘s passing, Insomniac is hosting a live stream in his honor.

It’s obvious, from the outpouring of messages, condolences, photos and memories shared that i_o, real name Garrett Lockhart, fka Fawks, left a lasting impact on the industry and seemingly everyone he came across.

“This Saturday we celebrate the life of [i_o],” Insomniac shares in the post below. “Come together with us for a special Legacy livestream, including his beautiful sets from [EDC Las Vegas] and [Virtual Rave-A-Thons].”

“We’ll miss you always, Garrett.”

Every time we hear “Castles In The Sky,” “Violence” with Grimes, “Annihilation” with Lights, “Low” or any other i_o production for that matter, we’re hearing greatness. It’s a bittersweet realization that this innovative talent is gone far too soon, but his music will live on.

Tune in here for i_o’s official Legacy Stream tonight at 7 PM PST.

i_o Legacy Stream