Back in June, Baauer unleashed his sophomore album PLANET’S MAD — and instead of taking a breather, he jumped right back, crafting bops left and right on his Twitch channel.

Now, he’s compiled 19 of those creations together to make BOPTAPE, a brand new mixtape made available early to his most loyal following. For the rest of the world, we can feast our eyes and ears on the chaotic teaser below.

Whereas PLANET’S MAD came through as a theatrical release of unruly and unpredictable nature, we can expect BOPTAPE to be an entirely different change of pace with at-home quarantine beats.

He shares in a post, “19 tracks as a thank you to you if you’re reading this <3 avail to twitch subscribers now, everyone later <3”

