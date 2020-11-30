‘Tis the season… for Christmas song covers. While nothing in our minds will ever beat the Kaskade Christmas album from 2017 (and its deluxe version the following year), there’s still a lot out there for people who aren’t as into it as we are. A couple weeks ago, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, and Brennan Heart teamed up for “Christmas Time.”

Now, they’re back with two new Christmas collabs off the Smash The House compilation album, Home Alone. Starting off with “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” the Belgian brothers team up with R3HAB for a downright delightful, bouncy house take on the classic. It’s got the jingle bells, the melody, all with a fun house beat.

Next up, they tackle “All I Want for Christmas is You,” teaming up again with Brennan Heart. Remixing Mariah Carey isn’t always a wise decision, especially with a track as iconic as this one — let alone dropping a partially hard style remix — but the kicks aren’t ever offensive or overshadowing Mariah’s voice. It’s just a little extra spice on top. Not everyone will appreciate what was done to Carey’s hit, but if you love hard style and hate the original, this one’s for you.

Check them both out below.

Check out the full compilation below!