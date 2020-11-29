Proximity x Brownies & Lemonade joined forces over the weekend to bring us the first-ever Friendsgiving online music festival — and we can experience it all over again, set-by-set!

The stacked event featured performances from Tiësto, The Glitch Mob, Benny Benassi, Louis the Child, SayMyName, Nina Las Vegas, DJ Sliink, YehMe2 (Trap History Set), Huxley Anne, Ookay (Live), Nitti Gritti, Moksi, Loud Luxury and more. Plus, very special joint sets from Tchami b2b Dr. Fresch and ZHU b2b NGHTMRE that still have everyone talking. As for the surprise performance — a Daft Punk Alive tribute set circa 2007, made with Unreal Engine.

Thankfully, SoundCloud user DerekD2 recorded all the audio from the weekend and put it up on the platform for easy access. No matter what kind of mood you’re in today, there’s truly something for everyone — and with nearly 40 live sets, the following playlist will keep you busy for a while.

Listen here and let us know your favorite sets from Friendsgiving in the comments!

Digital Mirage Friendsgiving Live Sets

Photo via Rukes.com