Back in September, Excision launched his new label Subsidia with three massive compilations totaling 118 songs. Now, the fresh label is back with its Night: Vol 2 compilation and another 20 songs, making 138 releases in just a couple months. No doubt this makes Subsidia the fastest growing label of 2020, no competition.

Night is Subsidia’s home for the heaviest of bangers, the cream of the crop for the nastiest wobbles and beefiest drops. Twenty new songs are now in heavy rotation from names like Codd Dubz, Antiserum, JEANIE, Lev3l, and Dubscribe with a brand new remix of “Robo Kitty.” However, Night Vol 2 also features a lot, a lot, of names you might not be familiar with like Chassi & BLU PILL, KULTIVATE, Cyclops, Automhate, Whiskers, and more.

Check out the full compilation below for today’s dose of heaviness!