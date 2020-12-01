A few months since his last EP, stay vibrant, San Holo is back with his newest emotionally charged single, “bb u ok?”

Featuring all the hallmarks of a wonderfully resplendent San track — pitched, modulated vocals, wonderful melodies, quaint guitar riffs, and more — this is almost like the Christmas-song version of his discography. It’s delightful and easy-listening enough for families to listen to sitting around the tree in the morning, but still unique enough that fans will absolutely adore this one.

While it’s nothing groundbreaking or outside the norm for San Holo, “bb u ok?” is easily one of his most calming tracks yet. Check it out on Spotify below or watch the visualizer!

