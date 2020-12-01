Spotify just stole a move right out of the social media playbook.

The platform’s new Snapchat-like feature for playlists allows artists to update to their Spotify Story. Much like on Instagram, and now on Twitter, Spotify is testing out disappearing stories from verified accounts.

The example below on Spotify’s Christmas Hits playlist includes short clips from Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix and more. The possibilities are endless, as this tool could be used to promote new singles, album drops, etc.

Some users might find this new feature exciting, while others might feel it’s played out. As mentioned, the trend started on Snapchat also runs daily on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter feeds — so this is nothing new. However, for listeners who don’t have social media, this could be a great way to stay updated.

Spotify confirmed the feature to Engadget: “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

No word on an official launch.

Spotify has stories now…. S P O T I F Y This has got to stop pic.twitter.com/xsurbrJblx — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 27, 2020

Sources: Engadget, The Verge