Zeds Dead are throwing it back with a brand new, old school release, THE LOST TAPES.

The bass duo consisting of DC and Hooks dropped the news last night, revealing a forthcoming collection of some of their earliest work. These dubstep pioneers came on the scene in 2009 and soon made their presence known with their iconic remix of Blue Foundation’s “Eyes on Fire.” The rest is history, but soon we’ll hear more from that timeline.

Zeds Dead share in a post:

We’ve been in the studio a lot this year and got the chance to dig through the vaults a bit while working on new music. This Friday we’re sharing some of what we found. THE LOST TAPES is a collection of old school dubs and misplaced IDs that have never been released until now. Vol. 1 is 10 beats we made sometime during 2008-2009, with future volumes to cover other time periods.

From the sounds of it, we can expect THE LOST TAPES to continue as a series, featuring various unreleased productions through different timeframes of their career.

The first edition of THE LOST TAPES will be made available on Bandcamp, Soundcloud, and YouTube this Friday, December 4th. Check back here to listen when it drops.