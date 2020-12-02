Your Spotify Wrapped for 2020 is here!

This year, Spotify breaks down your top streamed genres, songs, artists, and most-streamed decades in story form for easy sharing on social media. Plus, Spotify Wrapped covers your music discovery, tallying up all new artists and genres across the board. When it’s all said and done, you can add Your Top Songs 2020 playlist to your library.

Spotify shares in a statement:

When we talk about 2020 in the years to come, we’ll, of course, tell a story of a pandemic, protests, and politics — but it will also be a story of resilience and the persistence of human connection. With the year coming to a close, it’s time to celebrate the essential bond between artists and fans with Wrapped.

One thing we can thank 2020 for is the music.

Get started here.

Spotify: 2020 Wrapped