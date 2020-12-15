GRiZ just announced a massive lineup to celebrate his 7th Annual 12 Days of GRiZMAS event series.

GRiZ will perform alongside Zeds Dead, Claude VonStroke, AC Slater, Bear Grillz, Blunts & Blondes, Bijou, Codes, Destructo, Elohim, J. Worra, MASTERIA, ProbCause, Sunsquabi, Super Future, and Wreckno. Plus, plenty of surprise appearances to liven the GRiZMAS spirit!

Since 2014, GRiZ’s 12 Days of GRiZMAS series has made a true impact in Detroit and surrounding communities, raising over $200,000 in the past two years alone. GRiZMAS proceeds go to local non-profit Seven Mile, which provides Detroit youth with music education, art programs and coding lessons.

This year, GRiZMAS will treat fans around the world to all the performances, activities, and community service initiatives that have made the Detroit event a holiday staple for the city and electronic community.

Tune in for the GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival live on GRiZ’s Twitch channel on December 23rd. See the full 12 Days of GRiZMAS schedule here.

RSVP & Donate Here: www.12daysofgrizmas.com

GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival Lineup

Photo: Carson Becker