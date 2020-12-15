Jai Wolf‘s breakout single “Indian Summer” celebrates its 5th anniversary with a spectacular re-release, complete with three brand new remixes and an encore!

There’s no better way to kick off the remix pack than with the original, which reminisces on five glorious years, sending us back to the time and place we heard it first. For many of us, that was at a music festival, which strikes a bittersweet chord this year.

The 2020 Encore Mix brightens the mood even further with a theatric, extended production filled with lush synths. Expertly crafted remixes from Kasbo, MEMBA and Duskus also tribute the hit dance track just for the occasion.

Back in 2015, Jai Wolf emerged with his debut single “Indian Summer” on ODESZA‘s label, Foreign Family Collective. The song landed at No. 31 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart and earned a spot on triple j’s coveted Hottest 100 in Australia that same year.

On the single and re-release, Jai Wolf says, “It’s been surreal to see how this song has impacted so many people around the world over the past 5 years. From wedding aisles, to skydiving, to spin classes, and to festival fireworks, I’m forever grateful for everyone who used the song to soundtrack their lives. Much love to Foreign Family and Odesza for giving it a home.”

Experience “Indian Summer” in new ways below and revisit our 2016 interview with Jai Wolf here.

Indian Summer (5 Year Anniversary)

Photo via Rukes.com