If there’s anyone capable of creating warm, emotionally liberating holiday music, it’s San Holo. And taking Wham’s hit “Last Christmas” for a remix is just another stunning step in creating a cozy holiday atmosphere.

This song is the embodiment of sitting in front of a warm fire with a loved one around your arm sipping hot cocoa. It fills the soul with so much good cheer and good tidings, especially when we need it the most.

We could literally play this song on repeat all Christmas Day and never grow tired of it. Check it out below.

Photo via Rukes.com