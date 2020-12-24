Flume hasn’t had many releases in 2020 — when does he ever, though? — but he just teased a new unreleased treat on Instagram stories that we need… yesterday.

New Flume never fails to put a smile on our faces, and this one is enough to give us Joker-like scares from the width of our grin. With all the penchants of great Flume songs, including the modulated and chopped vocal melodies, to the slowly building suspenseful synths in the background, to the chopped synths in the drop. This one sounds like a chill Flume tune that could be bumped endlessly.

Stay tuned for more Flume content in 2021. He promised a lot of new music at the beginning of the year but obviously with COVID-19, everyone’s plans have changed a bit.

Photo: Matsu