Lady Gaga rules the dance charts in 2020, as a new Billboard feature declares Lady Gaga as the No. 1 Top Dance/Electronic Artist for the year.

Gaga’s sixth studio album Chromatica captivated audiences with productions from the brilliant minds of Bloodpop, Skrillex, Axwell, Madeon, Tchami, Burns, with writing credits from Boys Noize, and Sebastian Ingrosso and more. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and logged 22 weeks at No. 1 — more than any other album.

Four years running, The Chainsmokers previously earned the title and now they’re tied up with Gaga. She also reigned as Billboard‘s Dance/Electronic queen from 2009 – 2011 following her debut album The Fame and through The Fame Monster and Born This Way eras.

Meanwhile, SAINt JHN earns the title of No. 1 Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Artist for “Roses,” particularly the track’s Imanbek remix, which spent 23 total weeks at No. 1 on the chart in 2020 — more than any other song.

Source: Billboard | Photo by Auden Bui, courtesy of Coachella