Miami’s iconic Club Space has officially opened a new venue — Space Park.

In Miami, socially distanced events are still happening, and Space Park offers a spacious option, operating at 25% capacity. The open-air concept in collaboration with Bar Lab is located in the in the Magic City Innovation District.

Club Space christened the new venue with a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring Artbat, with face masks and temperature checks in full effect. Under curfew, the celebration ended at 1 AM and moving forward the venue will close at midnight.

Co-owner David Sinopoli revealed to Miami New Times: “We are going to be connecting with the music. So know that even if you’re 36 feet away from me, we’re having a drink, we hear good music under trees, our longitude and latitude is fairly the same.”

While staying home is still the best option to prevent spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), this forward-thinking space offers a way to party more safely as we move into the future of live events.

Get a feel for the new venue from the teaser video below.

Club Space Opens Space Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S P A C E (@spacemiami)

H/T: Resident Advisor, Source: Miami New Times | Photo via Ben Heartland/Miami New Times