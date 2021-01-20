On the 14th of January, Diplo teased the return of Silk City. Four days later, Ellie Goulding hinted at a collaboration, as well. Yesterday, Diplo revealed the new collaboration is officially out tomorrow.

Though we don’t get any of Ellie’s vocals in the preview (below), the Silk City vibes are immaculate and the theme of the video is already abundantly apparent. This is definitely a great way to kick off 2021 so stay tuned for tomorrow as we await the full song!

Check out the preview below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Wesley (@diplo)

