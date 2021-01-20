Melodic dubstep duo, ARMNHMR, has dropped some exciting news via Twitter.

The duo has been teasing their long awaited collaboration with Adventure Club and Haliene at shows and live streams over the last year and a half, and it seems like the tune might finally see the light of day. According to a tweet which has since been retweeted by Adventure Club, ARMNHMR is indicating their next release to be a fan favorite which has been in the works for a long time.

Our first release of 2021 is a song you’ve been waiting on for a long time. — ARMNHMR (@ARMNHMR) January 18, 2021

Can it finally be the greatly sought melodic bass anthem with Haliene and Adventure Club?”