Diplo & Mark Ronson’s Silk City just released their newest single “New Love” with Ellie Goulding after a nearly three-year hiatus, and they just dropped their newest “Especially 4 U” mix following the release.

The mix is an hour of delicious disco, funky house goodness with cuts from Dombresky, Dom Dolla, A-Trak, Channel Tres, of course Silk City, and more.

Check it out below!