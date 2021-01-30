Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is officially canceled.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser just signed an order sealing the fate of Coachella and Stagecoach for Spring 2021. The decision was made due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kaiser relayed the message via tweet and added, “We look forward to when the events may return.”

Although Coachella has yet to formally announce the cancellation or new dates, it seems the momentum has already shifted to Fall 2021. Mayor of Palm Springs, Christy Holstege, previously stated, “We’re hoping that those events will be rescheduled to the Fall of this year.”

Just recently, Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez was reportedly in talks with Coachella and Stagecoach producer Goldenvoice to help create a site for mass vaccinations.

Stay tuned for more info.

Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021. We look forward to when the events may return. https://t.co/YAIn8uTea9 — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 29, 2021

Source: Billboard