Ahead of The Weeknd‘s Super Bowl LV halftime performance, he’s unleashing his greatest hits.

The Highlights compilation, curated specially for the Super Bowl, features the singer/songwriter’s most acclaimed cuts — “Blinding Lights,” “In Your Eyes,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Starboy,” “Heartless,” “Die For You,” “Love Me Harder,” “Wicked Games,” “The Hills,” “Often” and more.

On February 7th, The Weeknd will take the stage and perform a run of these hits as Tampa Bay and Kansas City battle it out in the big game. The broadcast starts at 6:30 PM ET on CBS, live from at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

At this time, Highlights can only be purchased from The Weeknd’s official website in physical CD form. The greatest hits album has yet to surface on streaming services of any kind.

The album is available to pre-order for $12, here.

The Weeknd – Highlights

TRACKLIST:



1. SAVE YOUR TEARS

2. BLINDING LIGHTS

3. IN YOUR EYES

4. CAN’T FEEL MY FACE

5. I FEEL IT COMING FT. DAFT PUNK

6. STARBOY FT. DAFT PUNK

7. PRAY FOR ME FT. KENDRICK LAMAR

8. HEARTLESS

9. OFTEN

10. THE HILLS

11. CALL OUT MY NAME

12. DIE FOR YOU

13. EARNED IT

14. LOVE ME HARDER, ARIANA GRANDE & THE WEEKND

15. ACQUAINTED

16. WICKED GAMES

17. THE MORNING

18. AFTER HOURS

