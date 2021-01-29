Kayzo and Black Tiger Sex Machine are both incredibly heavy artists in their own rights, and now they’ve officially teamed up for the first time on their new collaboration, “Lifeline” featuring Point North.

“Lifeline” was previously teased late last year to adoring eager fans and since then they’ve upgraded the heavy hit by adding vocals from the LA band Point North. Beginning with a barely perceptible melody and some soft drums, Point North introduces the song with the lead vocal, “searching for a lifeline…“

The song blends BTSM’s electro qualities with Kayzo’s hard-hitting metal crossover, not to mention Point North’s fitting vocals. Check it out below now