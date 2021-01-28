Zedd is making his live television acting debut on Nickelodeon this week on The Substitute as he puts on a prosthetic mask and beard and confuses some kids.

A synopsis of the show reads, “In this new hidden camera prank show, celebrities are transformed to go undercover as substitute teachers to surprise a class of unsuspecting students.” As you can see in the teaser below, Zedd definitely takes his role seriously.

Check out the clip and tune it 4:30pm PST today if you want to watch it live.

Photo via Rukes.com