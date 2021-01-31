Porter Robinson is the new face of Apple Music‘s danceXL playlist, ahead of his highly anticipated sophomore album Nurture due out April 23rd — and he’s using the platform to speak out on mental health.

For the producer, his newly released single “Look at the Sky” symbolizes hope. The production comes through as uplifting and inspiring, but he actually wrote it at his lowest point.

He opens up in a recent statement:

I wrote this song at my lowest point emotionally, when I thought I couldn’t make music anymore. I wasn’t sure if my existence would have any meaning if I couldn’t make music. In the lyrics, I’m sort of imagining what life would be like once I was on the other side of all that fear and anxiety and sadness. I’m so glad I had hope and persisted.

The danceXL update also includes music from MK, Alison Wonderland, Imanbek, Gorgon City, Tiësto, Diplo, Disclosure, SIDEPIECE, Ytram, Illenium, BRONSON, CamelPhat, Kaskade and so many more.

