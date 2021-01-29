A little over a week ago, Marshmello teased new music with benny blanco and Vance Joy, and “You” is officially out today.

“You” is a peak collaboration, skillfully combining each artist’s talents and unique sound, with benny bringing his penchant for easy pop songwriting, Marshmello bringing that production panache, and Vance Joy’s voice crooning atop everything like a weightless glider.

benny is no stranger to the world of EDM, having previously collaborated with Calvin Harris; Vance Joy on the other hand is “new,” so to speak, though his 2013 single “Riptide” made him a household radio name.

Check out the new single below!