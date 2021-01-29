EDC Mexico is the latest major music festival to push back dates from Spring to Fall 2021.

With coronavirus (COVID-19) and its variants lingering over festival season, the Electric Daisy Carnival makes its necessary adjustment. Organizers say they have taken their time with this decision and exhausted all options, but September is the best bet for keeping safety a priority.

In a thread of tweets, EDC Mexico states (translated):

Unfortunately, due to the global situation, we will not be able to carry out our festival on its initial dates. That is why we officially postpone EDCMx to the second half of this year, with its new dates being September 3, 4 and 5, 2021.

Just recently, it was reported that Coachella is hoping for a Fall 2021 comeback. Meanwhile, Electric Forest has been seeking out alternate dates for later this year — and, unfortunately, Ultra Miami has reportedly has plans to cancel altogether. These festivals have yet to make official announcements.

EDC Mexico tickets will remain valid for the new 2021 dates. See more info and get tickets here.

EDC Mexico