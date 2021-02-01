The last we heard from Illenium was his collaboration with Dabin and Lights, “Hearts on Fire.” Now, Nurko has revealed what could be the next release in a collaboration called “Sideways.”

Nurko played an Insomniac Park N’ Rave event this past Saturday with Mitis, William Black, and Covex during which he revealed this unreleased gem. Filled with fluttering synths and intense emotion, we can’t wait to hear this in full quality whenever it’s out!

For now, check it out below for an early preview.

Photo via Rukes.com